    4th FW commander takes off for final flight [Image 3 of 9]

    4th FW commander takes off for final flight

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, returns from his final flight at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2022. This was Helphinstine’s final flight before leaving the 4th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:16
    Photo ID: 7172240
    VIRIN: 220502-F-QH602-1483
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th FW commander takes off for final flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15E
    commander
    ready
    fini flight
    lethal
    Strike Eagle

