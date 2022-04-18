Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    554 RHS paves new roads ahead [Image 16 of 16]

    554 RHS paves new roads ahead

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Castillo-Medina, an engineering journeyman assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, trains Airman 1st Class Caliya Cortner, an engineering apprentice, to use the Trimble R10 to survey a dirt road to be paved on Northwest Field, Guam, April 18, 2022. The 554 RED HORSE uses real-world construction to train for when the time comes to implement those skills elsewhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 04:45
    Photo ID: 7170938
    VIRIN: 220418-F-SX156-1007
    Resolution: 3781x5895
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 554 RHS paves new roads ahead [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Ryan Brooks
    554 RED HORSE
    Engineering Assistants

