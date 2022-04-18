554 RHS paves new roads ahead

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Rama Rudolph, a Seabee assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, operates a motor grader on Northwest Field, Guam, April 18, 2022. Members of the NMCB 133 were trained on heavy equipment operations by members of the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

