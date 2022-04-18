U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Rama Rudolph, a Seabee assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, receives training from a U.S. Air Force pavements and equipment supervisor to smooth a dirt road with a motor grader on Northwest Field, Guam, April 18, 2022. Members from the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer uses real-world projects to train each other, as well as Naval construction battalions, to train for when the time comes to implement those skills elsewhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 04:47 Photo ID: 7170924 VIRIN: 220418-F-SX156-1040 Resolution: 5622x4016 Size: 4.49 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 554 RHS paves new roads ahead [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.