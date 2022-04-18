U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Ivy, a pavements and equipment supervisor assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, uses the Trimble R10 to survey a dirt road to be paved on Northwest Field, Guam, April 18, 2022. The 554 RED HORSE uses real-world construction to train for when the time comes to implement those skills elsewhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 04:46
|Photo ID:
|7170935
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-SX156-1245
|Resolution:
|5623x4016
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 554 RHS paves new roads ahead [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
