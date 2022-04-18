554 RHS paves new roads ahead

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Ivy, a pavements and equipment supervisor assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, uses the Trimble R10 to survey a dirt road to be paved on Northwest Field, Guam, April 18, 2022. The 554 RED HORSE uses real-world construction to train for when the time comes to implement those skills elsewhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

