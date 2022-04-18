554 RHS paves new roads ahead

U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, delivers dirt with a 15 ton dump truck on Northwest Field, Guam, April 18, 2022. Members of the NMCB 133 were trained on heavy equipment operations by members of the 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

