Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service

Denali, North America's highest peak at 20,310 feet, towers above the landscape on a clear day in Talkeetna, Alaska. The Soldiers of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also known as the Sugar Bears, are staged in Talkeetna for the week to conduct high-altitude training and transport and offload gear for the National Park Service at the mountaineering base camp. (US Army photo, Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

