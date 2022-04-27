Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service

Students from Talkeetna Elementary School tour a CH-47F Chinook helicopter belonging to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also known as the Sugar Bears. The unit was based in Talkeetna, Alaska, for a week while conducting high-altitude training and transporting gear for the National Park Service to the mountaineering base camp. (US Army photo, Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

