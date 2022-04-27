Students from Talkeetna Elementary School tour a CH-47F Chinook helicopter belonging to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also known as the Sugar Bears. The unit was based in Talkeetna, Alaska, for a week while conducting high-altitude training and transporting gear for the National Park Service to the mountaineering base camp. (US Army photo, Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7170698
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-RW124-006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service
