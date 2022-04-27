Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service

    Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Students from Talkeetna Elementary School tour a CH-47F Chinook helicopter belonging to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also known as the Sugar Bears. The unit was based in Talkeetna, Alaska, for a week while conducting high-altitude training and transporting gear for the National Park Service to the mountaineering base camp. (US Army photo, Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service

    Chinook
    CH-47
    high altitude
    Denali
    Sugar Bears
    arctic training

