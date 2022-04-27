Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service

The shadow of a CH-47F Chinook helicopter is superimposed on Ruth Glacier as the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also known as the Sugar Bears, return to Talkeetna after transporting and offloading gear for the National Park Service at the Denali mountaineering base camp. (US Army photo, Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

