The tents of early-season mountaineers and other hikers are pitched in view of Denali, North America's highest peak. The Soldiers of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, also known as the Sugar Bears, are transporting gear for the National Park Service to the nearby mountaineering base camp. (US Army photo, Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7170714 VIRIN: 220427-A-RW124-009 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.53 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army provides heavy lift for National Park Service [Image 10 of 10], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.