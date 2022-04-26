Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Shine, 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, right, and Portuguese air force Furriel Rui Freitas, Air Base 4 ATC Squadron air traffic controller, monitor the airfield from the ATC Tower at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. Airmen and Portuguese air force service members work side-by-side at Lajes to accomplish the 65th Air Base Group’s trans-Atlantic bridge mission. The group enables expeditionary movement of warfighters and warplanes, and global communications to combatant commanders, supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations, and promoting regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

