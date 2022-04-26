Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge

    Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Shine, 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, right, and Portuguese air force Furriel Rui Freitas, Air Base 4 ATC Squadron air traffic controller, monitor the airfield from the ATC Tower at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. Airmen and Portuguese air force service members work side-by-side at Lajes to accomplish the 65th Air Base Group’s trans-Atlantic bridge mission. The group enables expeditionary movement of warfighters and warplanes, and global communications to combatant commanders, supporting joint, coalition and NATO operations, and promoting regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022
    Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT 
    Lajes Air Base

    Azores
    86th Airlift Wing
    Portugal
    Lajes Field
    ATC
    65th Air Base Group

