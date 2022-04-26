Portuguese air force Furriel Rui Freitas, Air Base 4 Air Traffic Control Squadron air traffic controller, facilitates the movement of aircraft from the ATC Tower at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. Working with its counterpart, Radar Approach Control, the Tower facilitates the safe and efficient flow of air traffic through Lajes, home of the U.S. Air Force 65th Air Base Group. The 65th ABG provides base and transient support for Department of Defense, allied nations and other authorized aircraft crossing the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 04:51 Photo ID: 7169452 VIRIN: 220426-F-KY598-1026 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.25 MB Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.