Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallas Moore, 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, verifies flight progress strips in the Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) facility at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. Air traffic controllers at RAPCON record the general information and intent of each aircraft on the strips. By monitoring this information and keeping constant communication with pilots, RAPCON ensures the safe arrival and departure of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

