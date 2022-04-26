Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge [Image 4 of 5]

    Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dallas Moore, 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, verifies flight progress strips in the Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) facility at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. Air traffic controllers at RAPCON record the general information and intent of each aircraft on the strips. By monitoring this information and keeping constant communication with pilots, RAPCON ensures the safe arrival and departure of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    This work, Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lajes Air Base

    TAGS

    Azores
    86th Airlift Wing
    Portugal
    Lajes Field
    ATC
    65th Air Base Group

