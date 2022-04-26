U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control unit work alongside Portuguese air force service members in the Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) facility at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. RAPCON is the counterpart to the Tower, collectively making up the ATC complex. ATC Airmen and Portuguese air force service members work side-by-side at RAPCON, helping pilots with instrument flight rule landings and making sure they stay proficient in inclement weather approaches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 04:51 Photo ID: 7169453 VIRIN: 220426-F-KY598-1044 Resolution: 5854x3896 Size: 3.81 MB Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.