U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control unit work alongside Portuguese air force service members in the Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) facility at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. RAPCON is the counterpart to the Tower, collectively making up the ATC complex. ATC Airmen and Portuguese air force service members work side-by-side at RAPCON, helping pilots with instrument flight rule landings and making sure they stay proficient in inclement weather approaches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright).
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 04:51
|Photo ID:
|7169453
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-KY598-1044
|Resolution:
|5854x3896
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|LAJES FIELD, 20, PT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
