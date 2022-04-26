Lajes ATC enables trans-Atlantic bridge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Shine, 65th Air Base Squadron Air Traffic Control watch supervisor, verifies inbound aircraft information in the ATC Tower at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, April 26, 2022. The Tower is the counterpart to the Radar Approach Control, collectively making up the ATC complex. By monitoring flight information and keeping constant communication with pilots, air traffic controllers ensure safe arrival and departure of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

