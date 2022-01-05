Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn. [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn.

    ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    ROCHESTER, Minn. (May 1, 2022) Musician 1st Class Dennys Moura, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, sings a solo during a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

