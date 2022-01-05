Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (May 1, 2022) The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus, aided by audio production engineer, Musician 1st Class Francis DuBois, from Steubenville, Ohio, performs a concert at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

