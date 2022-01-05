ROCHESTER, Minn. (May 1, 2022) The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus, aided by audio production engineer, Musician 1st Class Francis DuBois, from Steubenville, Ohio, performs a concert at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 22:08
|Photo ID:
|7169268
|VIRIN:
|220501-N-WV624-1015
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|18.14 MB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, MN, US
|Hometown:
|STEUBENVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
