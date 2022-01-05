Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (May 1, 2022) Chief Musician Benjamin Bransford, from Hurst, Texas, serenades an audience member during a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

Date Taken: 05.01.2022