Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (May 1, 2022) Chief Musicians Susan Kavinski, left, from Alexandria, Virginia, and Beth Revell, from Bullhead City, Arizona, sing together during a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

