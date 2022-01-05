ROCHESTER, Minn. (May 1, 2022) Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Virginia, narrates during a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at Rochester Community and Technical College. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 22:08
|Photo ID:
|7169265
|VIRIN:
|220501-N-WV624-1038
|Resolution:
|3439x5152
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, MN, US
|Hometown:
|ROANOKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Rochester, Minn. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
