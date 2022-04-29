2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

Col. Andrew Kiser, left, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, middle, senior enlisted leader, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, and Maj. Gen. David Hodne, right, commanding general of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson watch a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) fire during the 2nd SBCT CROWS-J live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The CROWS-J allows Soldiers to engage and destroy enemy threats from inside a Stryker, providing a more lethal approach to eliminate threats from a distance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

