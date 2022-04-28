Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022 [Image 3 of 5]

    2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Tanner Jones, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, explains how a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) works to Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, during the 2nd SBCT CROWS-J live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Jones explained the table desktop trainer that the unit used to practice firing the CROWS-J. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:26
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Live Fire
    4th Infantry Division
    2nd SBCT
    Fort Carson
    Javelin
    CROWS-J

