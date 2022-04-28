2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

Sgt. Tanner Jones, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, explains how a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) works to Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, during the 2nd SBCT CROWS-J live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Jones explained the table desktop trainer that the unit used to practice firing the CROWS-J. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

