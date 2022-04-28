Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Col. Andrew Kiser, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcomes Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, during the 2nd SBCT's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. 2nd SBCT was the first U.S. Army combat brigade to fire a Javelin missile using the CROWS-J stabilized mount on top of a Stryker, which enables the Javelin to be aimed and engaged from the safety of a moving armored vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

