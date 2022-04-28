2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reload the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) during the 2nd SBCT’s CROWS-J live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The CROWS-J is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing the Stryker to fire Javelin missiles remotely. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

