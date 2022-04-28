Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022 [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, reload the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) during the 2nd SBCT’s CROWS-J live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The CROWS-J is a stabilized mount that contains a sensor suite and fire control software, allowing the Stryker to fire Javelin missiles remotely. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:24
    Photo ID: 7167451
    VIRIN: 220428-A-MQ729-009
    Resolution: 2160x1535
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Fire
    4th Infantry Division
    2nd SBCT
    Fort Carson
    Javelin
    CROWS-J

