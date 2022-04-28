2nd SBCT live-fire exercise with CROWS - Javelin 2022

Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, reviews the concept of operations with Capt. Jin Yoo, an infantry officer assigned to 4th Inf. Div., during the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station - Javelin (CROWS-J) live-fire, April 28, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Hodne utilized the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. to transport him and his team to the range where 2nd SBCT conducted the CROWS-J live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

