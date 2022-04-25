USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials

220425-N-SI601-1063 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2022) Yokosuka city officials pose for a photo on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The city officials toured the hangar bay, flight deck, and bridge during their time onboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

