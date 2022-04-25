Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220425-N-SI601-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Dominic Caviness, left, from Denver, gives Yokosuka city officials a tour of the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The city officials toured the hangar bay, flight deck, and bridge during their time onboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 00:48
    Photo ID: 7166446
    VIRIN: 220422-N-SI601-1044
    Resolution: 4192x2790
    Size: 439.61 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts U.S. Army Chaplains
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts U.S. Army Chaplains
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Yokosuka City Officials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    City Officials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT