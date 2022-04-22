Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts U.S. Army Chaplains [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts U.S. Army Chaplains

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220422-N-SI601-1054 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 22, 2022) Sgt. Maj. Edward Baptist, left, chief Religious Affairs non-commissioned officer, U.S. Army Pacific, Col. Steve Shin, left center, command chaplain, U.S. Army, Japan, Col. Gary T. Fisher, right center, command chaplain, U.S. Army Pacific and Melissa Kreitzer, Deputy, Ready and Resilient Program, tour flight deck control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The group toured the hangar bay, flight deck, bridge, and chapel during their time onboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts U.S. Army Chaplains [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

