USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts U.S. Army Chaplains

220422-N-SI601-1041 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 22, 2022) Col. Steve Shin, command chaplain, U.S. Army, Japan, left, and Col. Gary T. Fisher, command chaplain, U.S. Army Pacific, Ft. Shafter, Hawaii, tour the Reagan Museum aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The group toured the hangar bay, flight deck and bridge during their time onboard. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

Date Taken: 04.22.2022
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP