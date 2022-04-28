MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) An Air Force veteran takes a picture of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during a concert at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7166417
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-WV624-1047
|Resolution:
|5951x3973
|Size:
|19.46 MB
|Location:
|MUNCIE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
