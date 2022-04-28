MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) Drum set player, Musician 1st Class Joseph Ganzelli, from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, bassist Musician 1st Class Grant Le, from Hanover Park, Illinois, and pianist Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, accompany the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during a concert at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7166416
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-WV624-1010
|Resolution:
|5337x3563
|Size:
|18.18 MB
|Location:
|MUNCIE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|DOWNINGTOWN, PA, US
|Hometown:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|HANOVER PARK, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT