MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, stops for a picture with extended family following a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 22:55 Photo ID: 7166412 VIRIN: 220428-N-WV624-1049 Resolution: 5662x3780 Size: 14.33 MB Location: MUNCIE, IN, US Hometown: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.