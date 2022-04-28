Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind. [Image 1 of 6]

    Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind.

    MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, stops for a picture with extended family following a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

    This work, Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour
    Caroline Evans

