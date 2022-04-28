MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) Senior Chief Musician Caroline Evans, from Flagstaff, Arizona, stops for a picture with extended family following a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 22:55
|Photo ID:
|7166412
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-WV624-1049
|Resolution:
|5662x3780
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|MUNCIE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind. [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT