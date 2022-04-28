Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind.

MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) Musician 1st Class Grant Le, from Hanover Park, Illinois, answers questions from members of the audience following a concert by the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

