Navy Band visits Muncie, Ind.

MUNCIE, Ind. (April 28, 2022) Chief Musician Rachel Sarracco, left, from Victoria, Texas, Musician 1st Class Maia Rodriguez, from Cleveland, Ohio, and Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Virginia, solo with the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during a concert at High Street United Methodist Church. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

