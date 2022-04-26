Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group [Image 7 of 8]

    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller; Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief; and 17th Training Wing members are briefed by Maj. Iveth Galvez-Guzman, 17th Medical Group flight commander of military medicine, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2022. Galvez-Guzman highlighted the impact that flight medicine has on the base and community members to include dependents and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7166153
    VIRIN: 220426-F-LY364-1614
    Resolution: 5285x3774
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow
    17th Medical Group
    AF Surgeon General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT