U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller; Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief; and 17th Training Wing members are briefed by Maj. Iveth Galvez-Guzman, 17th Medical Group flight commander of military medicine, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2022. Galvez-Guzman highlighted the impact that flight medicine has on the base and community members to include dependents and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|04.26.2022
|04.28.2022 18:09
|7166153
|220426-F-LY364-1614
|5285x3774
|12.43 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS
AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group
