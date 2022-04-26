AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller; Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief; and 17th Training Wing members are briefed by Maj. Iveth Galvez-Guzman, 17th Medical Group flight commander of military medicine, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2022. Galvez-Guzman highlighted the impact that flight medicine has on the base and community members to include dependents and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

