U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, speaks during a luncheon at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2022. Kolczynski met with Airmen from the 17th Medical Group to have an open conversation about how medical facilities are operating following the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group [Image 8 of 8]