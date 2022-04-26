AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller; Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief; and 17th Medical Group leadership pose for a photo at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2022. The 17th MDG leadership welcomed Miller and Kolczynski to experience the 17th Training Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

