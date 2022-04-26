Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

    AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller speaks during an all-call

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, conducted a 17th Medical Group site visit and experienced the 17th Training Wing mission.

    Miller leads the Air Force Medical Service in providing medical readiness to more than 200,000 Airmen and Guardians. The AFMS ensures medically fit forces, provides expeditionary medics and improves the health of all who serve to meet the nation’s needs.

    Throughout the visit, Miller and Kolczynski were given an in-depth look into the robust array of medical services the 17th MDG provides to Goodfellow’s 12,000 permanent party members, students, retirees and their families.

    Through briefings, all calls and a mentorship luncheon, Miller and Kolczynski discussed the post-pandemic medical facility environment, and reiterated the need for Airmen to take care of Airmen, as well as themselves.

    “The coronavirus pandemic taught us that we need to evolve in order to be responsive to emerging threats,” said Miller. “This must happen today, and I know you all are up for the challenge.”

    Miller acknowledged the excellent Airmen at the 17th MDG.

    “The job you do for this mission is critical and does not go unnoticed,” said Miller. “Thank you for what you do for your patients, the Air Force and the nation.”

