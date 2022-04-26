U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller; Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief; and 17th Training Wing members observe an evaluation test at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 26, 2022. Members of the 312th Training Squadron discussed how to improve the health and wellness of fire-fighting students with Miller and Kolczynski. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7166144 VIRIN: 220426-F-LY364-1093 Resolution: 6152x4394 Size: 19.72 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Surgeon General tours 17th Medical Group [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.