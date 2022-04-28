Engineering

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Machinists Mate 3rd class Tariah Roberts, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), rotates a valve while on watch in the aft main machinery room, April 28, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

