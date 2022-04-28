Engineering

220428-N-OG067-1081

NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Machinists Mate 3rd class Tariah Roberts, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), rotates a valve while on watch in the aft main machinery room, April 28, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

