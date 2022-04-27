Engineering

220428-N-LZ839-1213

NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Kyle Elam, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), collects condenser water samples, April 28, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

