220428-N-OG067-1092

NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Machinist's Mate Fireman Edda Colonperez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts maintenance in the aft main machinery room April 28, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 16:13 Photo ID: 7165860 VIRIN: 220428-N-OG067-1092 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.71 MB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineering [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.