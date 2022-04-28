Engineering

220428-N-OG067-1092
NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Machinist's Mate Fireman Edda Colonperez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts maintenance in the aft main machinery room April 28, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7165860
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-OG067-1092
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
