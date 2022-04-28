Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Well Deck Operations [Image 7 of 10]

    Well Deck Operations

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), prepare to recover landing craft in the welldeck, April 26, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

    USS Bataan
    Underway
    Wasp-Class
    LCU

