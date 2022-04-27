Engineering

220428-N-LZ839-1188

NORFOLK, VA. (April 28, 2022) - Machinist's Mate Fireman Jeffery Perry and Machinst's Mate 3rd Class Mark Takatta, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct repairs, April 28, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

by SN Darren Newell