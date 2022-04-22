Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

U.S. Army Private First Class Hugo Zarate, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced nodal network systems operator and maintainer, uses a spectrum analyzer to receive satellite transmissions during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. Spectrum analyzers are used to analyze radio frequencies and detect issues with transmissions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

