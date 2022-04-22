Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced analyze satellite transmissions during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. Light Rain arms communicators with the knowledge to identify and collect correct data, and report any suspected interference --malicious or unintentional– with their equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    joint operations
    Army
    training
    1st Combat Communications Squadron
    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced

