Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachai Pickering, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, right, and Sergeant Antheo Green, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced multi-challenged systems operator and maintainer, check for radio-frequency locks on a satellite during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2022. This is the first time the 44th ESBE, an Army unit based in Baumholder, Germany, has worked with the 1st CBCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:58
    Photo ID: 7165038
    VIRIN: 220421-F-PJ020-1049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise
    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise
    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise
    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise
    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise
    Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    joint operations
    Army
    training
    1st Combat Communications Squadron
    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT