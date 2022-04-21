Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malachai Pickering, 1st Combat Communications Squadron radio frequency technician, right, and Sergeant Antheo Green, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced multi-challenged systems operator and maintainer, check for radio-frequency locks on a satellite during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2022. This is the first time the 44th ESBE, an Army unit based in Baumholder, Germany, has worked with the 1st CBCS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

