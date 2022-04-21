U.S. Army soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced report their findings during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2022. Light Rain is a week-long exercise beginning with three days of classroom learning for radio frequency theory and transmission systems and spending the remaining two days practicing in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7165034
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-PJ020-1127
|Resolution:
|5312x3534
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
