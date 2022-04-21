U.S. Army soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced report their findings during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2022. Light Rain is a week-long exercise beginning with three days of classroom learning for radio frequency theory and transmission systems and spending the remaining two days practicing in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:58 Photo ID: 7165034 VIRIN: 220421-F-PJ020-1127 Resolution: 5312x3534 Size: 1.44 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.