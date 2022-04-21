Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

U.S. Army soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced and Airmen from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron analyze satellite transmissions during exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2022. Light Rain is a five-day, joint training exercise teaching students how to identify, mitigate and report electromagnetic interference in a contested, congested or degraded environment. The intent of the training is to build into Exercise Heavy Rain, another training event held later in the year testing their knowledge in other environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

