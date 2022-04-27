Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reapers Relocate [Image 3 of 6]

    Reapers Relocate

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron departs Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2022. The F-15C was housed at the Liberty Wing since 1994 and will now return to the United States as the 493rd transitions towards the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reapers Relocate [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    F-15C
    493rd Fighter Squadron

